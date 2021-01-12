QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.77 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. QASH has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $363,464.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

