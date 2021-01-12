QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Buys £149.50 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, David Smith bought 51 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, November 9th, David Smith purchased 55 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock opened at GBX 319.60 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

