Qredit Price Tops $0.0052 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qredit has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredit aim is to build a payment gateway for end-users to sell/buy goods/services from merchants or from user to user, enabling confidence to both parties. Also allowing the merchant to spend Qredit coins as a reward to their customers after spending a certain amount of money on goods. Qredit aim to drive adoption of the traditional payment methods for merchants by providing them a way to receive fiat currency directly from cryptocurrency buyers, shielding the merchant from market volatility and decreasing the risk of accepting cryptocurrency. By involving physical cards and mobile apps, we will enable the possibility for non-tech users to participate easier in the world of the cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

