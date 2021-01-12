QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,839. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
QS Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.