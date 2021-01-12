QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,721.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $27,721.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.