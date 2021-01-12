QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

