Quant 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.32 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Quant has a market capitalization of $207.34 million and $5.32 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $17.17 or 0.00052331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001783 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002759 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002730 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014273 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

