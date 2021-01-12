Quark (QRK) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Quark has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $369.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

