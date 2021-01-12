Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 186 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Get Quilter plc (QLT.L) alerts:

LON QLT traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.61 ($2.05). 4,083,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,125. Quilter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter plc (QLT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter plc (QLT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.