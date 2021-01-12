QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in December

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
