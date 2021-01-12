QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in December

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

