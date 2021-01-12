R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $2.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 503,528 shares.

The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

