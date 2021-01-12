R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $2.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 503,528 shares.
The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
