Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.09

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 5121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radius Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

