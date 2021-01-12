RAMP Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,340,456 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

