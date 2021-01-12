Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 143,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

