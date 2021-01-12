Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $102.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

