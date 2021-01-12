Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Reaches $591,917.47

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $591,917.47 and $2,346.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

