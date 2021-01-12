Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $1,984.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

