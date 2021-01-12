Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.75” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has been given a C$1.75 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.41. 812,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

