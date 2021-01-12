Raymond James Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to “Outperform”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 688,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,726,439. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.