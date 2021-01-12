Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

