Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

