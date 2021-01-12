RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Sidoti from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

RICK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 124.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

