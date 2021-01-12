Realio Network (RIO) Market Cap Tops $6.41 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $6.41 million and $265,924.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.