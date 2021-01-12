Rebased (REB2) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $576.00

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $179,772.87 and approximately $576.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00110501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061206 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.