Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

1/11/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,319.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

12/23/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,150.00.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,177.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,024.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19.

Get Shopify Inc alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.