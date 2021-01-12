Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

1/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

12/16/2020 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2020 – HeidelbergCement is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – HeidelbergCement is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

