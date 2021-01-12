Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/20/2020 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – T-Mobile US had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

