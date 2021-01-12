Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/1/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $214.00.

12/22/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $197.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.