Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.08. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 398,482 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

