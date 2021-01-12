Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,504 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. 554,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock worth $54,868,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

