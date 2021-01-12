Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $154.17. 244,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

