Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 767.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $174.05. 670,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

