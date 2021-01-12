Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 575,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

