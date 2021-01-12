Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.80 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

