reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Tops $10.50 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $645,256.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

