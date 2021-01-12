Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

