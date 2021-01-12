Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading Down 13.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price was down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 3,200,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,318,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.