Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 5,171.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RLBY stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production segments. It offers employer of record services, including sourcing/recruiting qualified workers; state employment registration, background checks and drug screening, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, state/city mandated sick leave tracking, and on site workforce management.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.