Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 5,171.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RLBY stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Reliability Company Profile
