Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 12%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.28. 131,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 79,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

