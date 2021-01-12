RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,829 ($23.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. RELX PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a market cap of £35.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,794.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.45.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

