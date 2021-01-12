Remme 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $125,802.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $125,802.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

