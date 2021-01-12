Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £420,000 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Shares of RMS stock opened at GBX 2.66 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The company has a market capitalization of £52.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

