Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.55. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 68,415,906 shares.

Specifically, insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04). In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock valued at $406,156,255.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £55.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

