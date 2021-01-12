Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

REGI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 980,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

