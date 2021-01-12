Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (1COV, BAS, DHER, ENGI, FLTR, HFG, HLAG, INGA, PSM, REL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG (1COVF) alerts:

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.40 ($18.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) was given a £171 ($223.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €101.71 ($119.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.