Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (1COV, BAS, DHER, ENGI, FLTR, HFG, HLAG, INGA, PSM, REL)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.40 ($18.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) was given a £171 ($223.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €101.71 ($119.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COVF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.