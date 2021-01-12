Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DZS (DZSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI):

1/11/2021 – DZS had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DZS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

1/4/2021 – DZS had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – DZS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

12/15/2020 – DZS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – DZS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DZSI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,625. The firm has a market cap of $389.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

