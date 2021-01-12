Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (AKZOY, BHE, BTEAF, CF, ECIFY, EDRVF, EVKIF, FUPBY, IFF, IQ)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Sidoti.

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. Solid contribution from acquisitions and a continued spike in high-margin subscription revenues are major drivers. TEGNA expects 2020 subscription revenues to be up in the high-twenties percentage. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid its top line in the near term. Further, availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV are growth drivers. The company’s partnership with Snapchat for VERIFY is helping it penetrate Gen Z audience faster. Also, increasing streaming consumption is driving demand for Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising solution. However, increasing programming fees are expected to keep margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

