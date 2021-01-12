Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (DUE)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR: DUE):

  • 1/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 12/30/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 12/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DUE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.15. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($40.21).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUEF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUEF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.