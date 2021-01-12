Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (DUE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR: DUE):

1/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/30/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DUE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.15. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($40.21).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

