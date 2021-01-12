Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 84,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 38,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $691,174.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Parthenon LLC owned about 1.27% of Research Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

